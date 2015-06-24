FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK May mortgage approvals rise to highest since March 2014: BBA
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 24, 2015 / 8:41 AM / 2 years ago

UK May mortgage approvals rise to highest since March 2014: BBA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON,(Reuters) - Mortgage approvals in Britain rose in May to their highest level since March last year, according to data from the British Bankers’ Association on Wednesday.

Approvals for house purchase rose to 42,530 from 42,020 in April, up around 4 percent compared with a year ago, the BBA said.

“The numbers show that the property market remains buoyant after the general election,” said Richard Woolhouse, chief economist at the BBA.

“Personal borrowing by British families also seems to be strong -– the uptake of personal loans and credit card borrowing is further proof of consumers’ confidence.”

The BBA data are generally a good guide to trends in more comprehensive Bank of England lending figures due on Monday but do not include lending by mutually owned building societies, which accounts for almost a third of mortgages.

The latest BoE data showed mortgage approvals jumped by the most in more than six years in April.

Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.