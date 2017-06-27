LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Bullying of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pupils at British schools has fallen by a third in the past decade but suicide attempts remain alarmingly high, according to a report released on Tuesday by LGBT rights group Stonewall.

Stonewall's 2017 School Report questioned over 3,700 LGBT students and found one in five lesbian, gay and bisexual students have attempted suicide and two in five transgender pupils have tried to take their own lives.

Ruth Hunt, chief executive of Stonewall, said the group's third School Report showed progress had been made, with 45 percent of LGBT pupils reporting bullying compared to 65 percent in 2007 and 55 percent in 2012.

But she said suicide and self-harming remained too frequent - and one in 10 transgender students had received death threats.

"While a growing number of schools are supporting their trans pupils, too many are not equipped to do so," Hunt said in a statement. "It is vital that this is remedied as a matter of urgency."

Researchers found a sharp rise in the number of students reporting that their schools said homophobic bullying was wrong, with 68 percent backing this compared to 25 percent in 2007.

But still fewer than one third of bullied LGBT pupils said teachers would intervene when they spotted bullying.

Hunt said there was reason for optimism although significant challenges remained.

She highlighted the fact that compulsory relationships and sex education was likely to be introduced into schools in England which would refer to LGBT students.

"While there is much to celebrate, this study shows how much there is left to do," she said.

