FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
UK torture charge for ex-wife of former Liberian president Taylor
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 2, 2017 / 9:13 PM / 3 months ago

UK torture charge for ex-wife of former Liberian president Taylor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - An ex-wife of former Liberian president Charles Taylor was charged by British police on Friday with four torture offences committed between 1989 and 1991 during the west African nation's civil war.

Agnes Reeves Taylor, 51, was arrested in east London on Thursday and police searched two properties.

The Metropolitan Police said she was charged with agreeing to conduct that amounts to the commission of torture.

She has also been charged with three counts of intentionally inflicting severe pain or suffering on an individual in the performance of her official duties.

She will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates Court on Saturday.

From 1989 to 2003, up to a quarter of a million people in Liberia were killed in a civil war, while thousands more were mutilated and raped.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Tom Heneghan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.