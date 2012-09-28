FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BoE's King wants prompt implementation of FSA Libor plan
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 28, 2012 / 8:36 AM / 5 years ago

BoE's King wants prompt implementation of FSA Libor plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mervyn King said on Friday he wanted prompt implementation of proposals by Britain’s top financial watchdog to fix Libor.

Martin Wheatley, head of the Financial Services Authority, outlined a 10-point plan to reform London interbank offered rates, saying the benchmark was so deeply entrenched in the financial system that it could not be easily replaced.

King said in a statement: ”The Bank very much welcomes the Wheatley Review’s proposals to improve the functioning, governance and regulation of Libor and would want these to be implemented as soon as possible.

“Over the medium to long term, further thinking will be needed to meet the challenge of benchmarks based on thinly traded markets, especially when they are quote-based.”

Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.