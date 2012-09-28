BoE's King wants prompt implementation of FSA Libor plan

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mervyn King said on Friday he wanted prompt implementation of proposals by Britain’s top financial watchdog to fix Libor.

Martin Wheatley, head of the Financial Services Authority, outlined a 10-point plan to reform London interbank offered rates, saying the benchmark was so deeply entrenched in the financial system that it could not be easily replaced.

King said in a statement: ”The Bank very much welcomes the Wheatley Review’s proposals to improve the functioning, governance and regulation of Libor and would want these to be implemented as soon as possible.

“Over the medium to long term, further thinking will be needed to meet the challenge of benchmarks based on thinly traded markets, especially when they are quote-based.”