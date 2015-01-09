UK report on Libyan troop sex attacks says security was inadequate

LONDON (Reuters) - A British government inquiry into a series of sex assaults by Libyan troops training in Britain said security at their camp was inadequate, but concluded little could have been done to prevent the attacks.

A high-profile training program for 328 Libyan army cadets, designed to bolster Libya’s military capability following a 2011 revolution, was abandoned in November after several sexual assaults near the camp.

On Friday, an official report into the incident, demanded by Prime Minister David Cameron, said that the security arrangements in place at the Bassingbourn training base near Cambridge in central England had been proven to be inadequate.

“Our view is that the security arrangements were, generally, proportionate but ultimately inadequate to prevent unauthorized egress from the camp by determined trainees,” the report said.

On two occasions in October troops left the base without permission. Police said five men had been charged - two with raping a man, and three with sexual assaults on women. Two of the men pled guilty.

However, the report said that although security was significantly stepped up after the attacks, the initial precautions had been correct.

“Little could have been done to avert what happened, other than by introducing a security regime that would have been so severe that it would have rendered the program infeasible,” the report said.

The report highlighted serious discipline problems among the troops and blamed ineffective sanctions for misbehavior available under Libyan army rules. It also said the deteriorating political situation in Libya had compounded the problems.