Signs are seen outside a branch of Lloyds Bank in central London October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

(Reuters) - The British government’s stake in Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LLOY.L) fell to 17.9 percent from 19.93 percent after it sold about 780 million shares, according to a regulatory filing.

Britain rescued Lloyds during the 2007-09 financial crisis at a cost of 20.5 billion pounds to taxpayers, leaving it with a 41 percent stake in the company.