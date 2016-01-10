FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two winners share record 66 million pound UK lottery jackpot
#World News
January 10, 2016 / 12:10 AM / 2 years ago

Two winners share record 66 million pound UK lottery jackpot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest-ever national lottery win was shared by two players, organizers said on Saturday after huge numbers of tickets were sold for the 66 million pound ($96 million) tax-free jackpot.

The Saturday night UK national lottery draw attracted many more players than normal, and came the same day as Americans flocked to get tickets for a record jackpot of more than $900 million in the United States’ Powerball draw.

The previous biggest British national lottery jackpot was 22.6 million pounds more than 20 years ago.

British winners of the pan-European Euromillions lottery draw have received far more in recent years. The biggest win came in 2011 when a Scottish couple collected 161 million pounds.

Britain launched its national lottery in 1994. The twice-weekly game is run by Camelot, a company now owned by the teacher’s pension fund for the Canadian province of Ontario, and raises over 34 million pounds for charity each week.

Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
