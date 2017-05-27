FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Britain cuts terrorism threat level after significant police activity
#World News
May 27, 2017 / 11:08 AM / 3 months ago

Britain cuts terrorism threat level after significant police activity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain lowered its security threat level to "severe" on Saturday following significant activity by police investigating the suicide bomb attack in Manchester, Prime Minister Theresa May said.

The level was raised to "critical" - meaning another attack was thought to be imminent - after Monday's bombing at a pop concert in Manchester. It has now been downgraded to "severe", which means an attack is considered highly likely.

As a result, soldiers who have been assisting police, would be withdrawn from Britain's streets from midnight on Monday.

Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Toby Chopra

