Britain cuts terrorism threat level after significant police activity

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain lowered its security threat level to "severe" on Saturday following significant activity by police investigating the suicide bomb attack in Manchester, Prime Minister Theresa May said.

The level was raised to "critical" - meaning another attack was thought to be imminent - after Monday's bombing at a pop concert in Manchester. It has now been downgraded to "severe", which means an attack is considered highly likely.

As a result, soldiers who have been assisting police, would be withdrawn from Britain's streets from midnight on Monday.