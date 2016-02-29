UK regulator tells asset managers to review ability to repay investors

The Canary Wharf financial district is seen in east London November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s financial regulator told asset managers on Monday they must review how they would cope with investors pulling out money en masse.

The Bank of England (BoE) and international authorities are examining whether promises by funds to give investors their money back at any time could end up damaging confidence in markets.

The BoE’s Financial Policy Committee (FPC) has surveyed around 150 funds in Britain in recent months and Monday’s statement from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), a member of the FPC, marks an initial response although it gave no deadline for when funds must finish their reviews.

“Current market conditions make it particularly timely to reassess liquidity management,” the FCA said.

Central banks and regulators worry that with liquidity in bond markets thinner than before the financial crisis, asset managers could find it hard to find buyers for bonds if many customers wanted to cash them in at the same time.

Liquidity management refers to ensuring that requests for redemptions can be met under various market conditions as required under FCA rules, the watchdog said.

Larger amounts of lower-rated bonds, which tend to be less liquid and so less easy to buy and sell, are being held in funds that offer redemptions at short notice, the FCA said.

Big funds say they don’t pose major risks to the wider financial system and don’t require tougher rules or sector-wide stress tests. But banks say new capital charges introduced since the financial crisis make it unprofitable to hold the large inventories of bonds needed to offer asset managers a market at all times.

Sharp moves - “taper tantrums” - in U.S. government bond prices have raised concern among central banks, with asset managers worried they face heavy new rules.

Global regulator the Financial Stability Board (FSB), which coordinates regulation for the Group of 20 economies, said on Saturday it would issue policy recommendations in September to tackle “structural vulnerabilities” in asset management activities.

FSB Chairman Mark Carney, who is also governor of the BoE and chairs the FPC, said on Saturday that funds could be overoptimistic in judging their ability to offer redemptions at very short notice.

Last week Charles Roxburgh, a senior official in Britain’s finance ministry and a non-voting member of the FPC, said British regulators were planning “top-down” stress tests for the asset management sector that will simulate a “large wave of redemptions”.