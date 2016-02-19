FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cameron has fair deal on EU reform, says Germany's Merkel
February 19, 2016 / 11:22 PM / 2 years ago

Cameron has fair deal on EU reform, says Germany's Merkel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European leaders have agreed on a “fair compromise” deal with British Prime Minister David Cameron, with which he can campaign to keep Britain in the bloc, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at the conclusion of an EU summit on Friday.

“We believe that with this we have given David Cameron a package with which he can campaign in Britain for Britain to stay in the European Union,” Merkel told reporters at the end of the two-day summit dominated by the British reform quest.

She said EU membership “is something of great value”, especially at a time of turbulence and uncertainty in the world, adding: “I wish David Cameron all the best in the coming weeks and months.”

Writing by Paul Carrel

