UK's Cameron to set out new laws to tackle radicalism

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron will on Wednesday set out new laws intended to curb organizations and individuals who promote militant ideologies at home and recruit young people to radical islamist groups abroad.

The legislation will include powers to restrict the activity of those who seek to radicalise young people and who use inflammatory speech in public places. Charities will be subject to greater scrutiny to stop funds being diverted to militant organizations, and the broadcast regulator will be given new powers to act against channels showing extremist content.

Cameron, who won a surprise majority in national elections last week, is expected to tell a meeting of his top security advisers that new laws will be fast-tracked through parliament in the first year of his government.

“Whether they are violent in their means or not, we must make it impossible for the extremists to succeed,” Cameron will tell a meeting of his National Security Council, according to extracts released by his office.

The need to tackle radicalism in Britain has been underlined by the flow of hundreds of Britons to join Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria - most notably Kuwaiti-born Londoner Mohammed Emwazi, who has appeared in videos showing the beheading of Western hostages.

“For too long, we have been a passively tolerant society, saying to our citizens: as long as you obey the law, we will leave you alone,” Cameron will say. “This government will conclusively turn the page on this failed approach.”