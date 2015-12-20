FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Give women combat roles in armed forces, says British PM Cameron
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 20, 2015 / 12:32 PM / 2 years ago

Give women combat roles in armed forces, says British PM Cameron

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron reacts during a news conference after a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Women in Britain’s armed forces should be allowed to serve in close combat roles by the end of 2016, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Sunday.

Women make up 10 percent of the country’s military force but are currently not allowed to serve in units whose primary purpose is to engage with and kill enemies.

That policy is already under government review, and on Sunday Cameron said he wanted to see the rules changed when the review delivers its findings in mid-2016.

“We’ve already lifted a number of barriers in our Armed Forces with the introduction of female submariners and women reaching the highest ranks in all Services,” he said in a statement.

“We should finish the job next year and open up ground combat roles to women.”

Earlier this month the United States said it would let women serve in all military combat roles.

Reporting by William James; Editing by Andrew Bolton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.