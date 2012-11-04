FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Robbie Williams returns to top spot on UK pop charts
November 4, 2012 / 7:05 PM / in 5 years

Robbie Williams returns to top spot on UK pop charts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Robbie Williams’ new single “Candy” shot straight to number one in Britain’s pop charts on Sunday, the Official Charts Company said, dislodging Labrinth and Emeli Sande’s “Beneath Your Beautiful” from the top spot.

Scottish producer and singer Calvin Harris entered the album charts at number one with “18 Months”, his second top-selling effort, and Kylie Minogue’s “The Abbey Road Sessions” came in at number two on the long player list.

“Candy”, written with Take That band mate Gary Barlow, is Williams’ 14th career number one.

Reporting by Matt Falloon

