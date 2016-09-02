FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Member of UK armed forces charged with Northern Ireland-related terrorism offences
#World News
September 2, 2016 / 2:49 PM / a year ago

Member of UK armed forces charged with Northern Ireland-related terrorism offences

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A serving member of the British armed forces was charged with terrorism offences on Friday in connection with Northern Ireland, London's Metropolitan Police said.

Ciaran Maxwell, 30, was arrested in Somerset, southwest England, last month.

He is charged with making and storing explosives linked to the preparation of an act of terrorism and was appearing at Westminster Magistrates Court in London later on Friday.

Maxwell, of Exminster, Devon, was also charged with fraud and possession of cannabis.

Police said related property searches in Exminster were now complete but those at a wooded area in Devon would continue into next week.

Reporting by Stephen Addison; editing by Kate Holton

