FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Northern Ireland parties begin talks to avert government collapse
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 21, 2015 / 11:13 AM / 2 years ago

Northern Ireland parties begin talks to avert government collapse

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BELFAST (Reuters) - Northern Ireland’s political parties began talks on Monday to try to save their power-sharing government after revelations about the involvement of Irish nationalist militants in a murder prompted the pro-British first minister to step aside.

That move effectively froze the power-sharing structures created under a 1998 peace deal. Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein has said a full collapse would lead to a “very real prospect” of increased violence.

The head of the Democratic Unionist Party Peter Robinson and Sinn Fein’s Martin McGuinness were joined for the talks - expected to last several weeks - by representatives of the British and Irish governments.

The 1998 peace deal largely ended three decades of sectarian violence between Catholics who want a united Ireland and Protestants who want Northern Ireland to remain British. Over 3,600 people died.

But one of the key planks of that deal was undermined last month when police said the Irish Republican Army (IRA) was likely involved in the murder of a former operative, despite assurances from Sinn Fein that the group had “left the stage”.

Reporting by Amanda Ferguson and Conor Humphries; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.