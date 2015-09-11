FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Northern Irish govt collapse would last for 'very long time': Irish PM
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 11, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 2 years ago

Northern Irish govt collapse would last for 'very long time': Irish PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny said that there was a “limited opportunity” to avert the collapse of Northern Ireland’s power-sharing administration, and if it fell, it could be a very long time before it resumed.

“If they were to collapse, it could be a very long time before you get back to a situation where you have what you might call normal running of an executive or Assembly,” Enda Kenny told Irish national broadcaster RTE on Friday.

“I think this can be avoided but I think it needs a realistic appraisal by people who have had very harsh things to say about each other and where there are clear, strong differences of opinion but you have to look at the bigger picture.”

On Thursday, Northern Ireland’s First Minister Peter Robinson stepped aside as the province headed towards the gravest crisis since a 1998 peace deal ended years of sectarian violence.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.