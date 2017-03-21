FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
UK PM May says McGuinness played defining role in Northern Ireland's path to peace
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 21, 2017 / 8:20 AM / 5 months ago

UK PM May says McGuinness played defining role in Northern Ireland's path to peace

Bernadette McGuinness carries her husband Martin McGuinness' coffin through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland, March 21, 2017.Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May paid tribute on Tuesday to Martin McGuinness, the late former Irish Republican Army commander and deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, saying he had played a pivotal role in the province's path to peace.

"While I can never condone the path he took in the earlier part of his life, Martin McGuinness ultimately played a defining role in leading the Republican movement away from violence," May said in a statement.

"In doing so, he made an essential and historic contribution to the extraordinary journey of Northern Ireland from conflict to peace."

McGuinness, whose journey from street fighter to peacemaker began in the 1970s during Northern Ireland's "Troubles", died aged 66 after a short illness, his party Sinn Fein said.

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.