a year ago
#World News
August 9, 2016 / 11:47 AM / a year ago

Britain defends decision to review $24 billion nuclear plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain on Tuesday defended its decision to review a planned $24 billion nuclear power project after criticism from China which is helping to fund the deal.

China has cautioned Britain against closing the door to Chinese investment and said on Tuesday relations were at a crucial juncture after new Prime Minister Theresa May delayed signing off on the project.

"This decision is about a huge infrastructure project and it's right that the new government carefully considers it," a government spokesman said in a statement.

"We co-operate with China on a broad range of areas from the global economy to international issues and we will continue to seek a strong relationship with China," he added.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
