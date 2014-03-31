Babcock, Fluor named lead bidders for 7 billion pound UK nuclear deal

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain on Monday named engineering contractors Babcock (BAB.L) and U.S. group Fluor as the preferred bidders for a 14-year, 7 billion pound ($11.65 billion) contract to manage the decommissioning of its nuclear sites.

The contract, which includes some of Britain’s oldest nuclear power sites such as Hinkley, Sizewell and Dungeness, is one of Britain’s largest and most valuable public contracts put out to tender.

Shares in Babcock were the biggest gainer on the FTSE 100 Index .FTSE at 0936 GMT, up 3.5 percent.