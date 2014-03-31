FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Babcock, Fluor named lead bidders for 7 billion pound UK nuclear deal
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 31, 2014 / 9:42 AM / 3 years ago

Babcock, Fluor named lead bidders for 7 billion pound UK nuclear deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain on Monday named engineering contractors Babcock (BAB.L) and U.S. group Fluor as the preferred bidders for a 14-year, 7 billion pound ($11.65 billion) contract to manage the decommissioning of its nuclear sites.

The contract, which includes some of Britain’s oldest nuclear power sites such as Hinkley, Sizewell and Dungeness, is one of Britain’s largest and most valuable public contracts put out to tender.

Shares in Babcock were the biggest gainer on the FTSE 100 Index .FTSE at 0936 GMT, up 3.5 percent.

Reporting by Li-mei Hoang and Brenda Goh; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.