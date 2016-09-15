FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese investor to submit UK nuclear reactor design soon-source
September 15, 2016 / 9:56 AM / a year ago

Chinese investor to submit UK nuclear reactor design soon-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - China General Nuclear Power Corp (CGN) will submit a design proposal for a nuclear reactor it wants to build at Bradwell to British authorities "pretty soon", a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

The source was speaking after the British government gave the green light for French utility EDF to build a new nuclear plant at Hinkley, in southwest England, with an $8 billion investment from CGN.

"They can now invest in Hinkley and proceed with the development of Bradwell, the first act of which will be to formally submit the design of the reactor and the station to the UK nuclear regulatory process so they can get design approval for it," the source said.

Asked about the timing around the submission, the source replied: "It will be pretty soon."

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Karolin Schaps

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
