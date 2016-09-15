FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
China welcomes Britain's decision to approve nuclear plant
September 15, 2016

China welcomes Britain's decision to approve nuclear plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Thursday it welcomed Britain's decision to approve the construction of a part Chinese-invested nuclear plant at Hinkley Point in southern England.

China hopes that with the hard work of China, Britain and France, Hinkley Point and other subsequent nuclear cooperation projects can proceed smoothly as fast as possible, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

British Prime Minister Theresa May's government said it would proceed with the Hinkley Point C project, approving French utility firm EDF's plan to build Britain's first new nuclear reactor in decades, backed by $8 billion of Chinese cash.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Janet Lawrence

