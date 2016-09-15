FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New foreign investment rules better match UK national interest: minister
September 15, 2016 / 11:36 AM / a year ago

New foreign investment rules better match UK national interest: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British business minister Greg Clark said the government's new approach to foreign investment, announced alongside approval for a new French-built, Chinese-backed nuclear power plant, better met the national interest than previous rules.

"It is important that the right balance between foreign investment and securing the national interest is met, and that is exactly what these changes will achieve," he told parliament on Thursday.

Earlier, Britain gave the go-ahead for the $24 billion nuclear power plant, ending weeks of uncertainty that strained ties with China and France but also signaling a more cautious approach to foreign investment in infrastructure projects.

Reporting by William James; editing by Kate Holton

