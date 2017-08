UK's Hinkley decision good news for nuclear industry: China's CNNC

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's decision to go ahead with the Hinkley C nuclear project was good news for the industry, China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), said on Thursday.

CNNC Chief Economic Officer Huang Mingang was speaking at the World Nuclear Association conference in London. CNNC is a state-owned nuclear power developer.

Britain's government said on Thursday it would go ahead with EDF's 18 billion pound ($23.8 billion) Hinkley C nuclear project, in which state-owned China General Nuclear Power Corporation has agreed to take a 33 percent stake.

($1 = 0.7557 pounds)