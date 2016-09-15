FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
EDF says UK go-ahead to Hinkley Point marks Europe nuclear relaunch
#World News
September 15, 2016 / 9:13 AM / a year ago

EDF says UK go-ahead to Hinkley Point marks Europe nuclear relaunch

Hinkley Point C nuclear power station site is seen near Bridgwater in Britain, September 14, 2016.Stefan Wermuth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French utility EDF welcomed the British government's decision to go ahead with plans to build a $24 billion nuclear plant in southern England, which it said came after the company agreed to retain control over the project.

"The British government's decision to approve the construction of Hinkley Point C marks the relaunch of nuclear in Europe," EDF Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Lévy said in a statement.

The French state-controlled group said an exchange of letters between EDF and London will formalize British demands that EDF commit to retaining control of the project. It added it would work vigorously with Chinese partner CGN to ensure the project's success.

The head of EDF's British unit, Vincent de Rivaz, said the experience gained from restarting new nuclear build in the UK will help cut the cost of following projects.

Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Leigh Thomas

