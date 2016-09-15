FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
EDF Levy sees no immediate changes to Hinkley Point shareholding
September 15, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

EDF Levy sees no immediate changes to Hinkley Point shareholding

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Britain gave the go-ahead on Thursday for French utility EDF's $24 billion Hinkley Point nuclear power plant, ending weeks of uncertainty that strained ties with China and France.

Britain also signaled a more cautious approach to foreign investment in critical infrastructure projects.

* EDF's CEO Jean Bernard Levy told a news conference that the company had no intention of giving up controlling stake in Hinkley Point.

* Levy said there could yet be further changes to size of EDF's 66 pct stake but undertaking means its will stay above 50 pct in Hinkley Point.

* Levy said EDF was not looking for other investors at present.

* Levy said there were no changes to construction calendar for Hinkley Point.

* EDF's de Rivaz also told the news conference that UK announcement changes nothing with regard to EDF's partnership with China's CGN on Bradwell UK project.

* Levy said will sign deal with UK government on Hinkley Point in coming days, adding that the group's refinancing plan remains in place and will not be modified.

* Levy said UK suppliers to Hinkley Point now have slightly larger share of construction work than previously after British steel supplier won tender.

* EDF's Levy said could not anticipate rating agency reaction to UK approval of Hinkley Point.

Reporting by Andrew Callus and Michel Rose; Editing by Bate Felix

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
