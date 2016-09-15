FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Revised terms of Hinkley nuclear deal will enhance security: PM May's spokesman
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 15, 2016 / 10:52 AM / a year ago

Revised terms of Hinkley nuclear deal will enhance security: PM May's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The inclusion of new investment controls in the government's approval for a new French-built, Chinese-backed nuclear plant in Britain will enhance the project's security, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday.

"We are proceeding on the basis of robust new safeguards that will enhance security at Hinkley," the spokesman told reporters. He said the project was a "good deal" for consumers and would help secure Britain's energy supply for decades.

Earlier, Britain gave the go-ahead for the $24 billion nuclear power plant, ending weeks of uncertainty that strained ties with China and France but also signaling a more cautious approach to foreign investment in infrastructure projects. [nL8N1BR183]

Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.