a year ago
Toshiba, Engie UK nuclear group says wants clarity on government special stake proposal
September 15, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

Toshiba, Engie UK nuclear group says wants clarity on government special stake proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A British nuclear joint venture between Japan's Toshiba (6502.T) and France's Engie (ENGIE.PA), NuGen, said it will work with the government to understand its proposal to hold a special share in future nuclear projects.

"NuGen will continue to work with the government to understand more about the proposal to 'take a special share in all future nuclear new build projects' and how this might affect NuGen's Moorside project," the company said in a statement.

NuGen plans to build a 3.8 gigawatt nuclear power station in northwest England. The station is expected to start operating in around 2024.

Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
