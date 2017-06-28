FILE PHOTO: British author and creator of the Paddington Bear character, Michael Bond, arrives for the world film premiere of 'Paddington' at Leicester Square in central London, November 23, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

FILE PHOTO: The original Paddington Bear which starred in dozens of BBC television programmes sits on a stack of marmelade sandwiches in London April 29, 1997. REUTERS/Dennis Owen

FILE PHOTO: Michael Bond, who created Paddington Bear, holds his Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) after it was presented to him by Prince William at an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in central London, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

LONDON Michael Bond, the creator of children's literary character Paddington Bear, died on Tuesday aged 91 following a short illness, publisher HarperCollins said.

First appearing in the 1958 story "A Bear called Paddington", the character was named after the London railway station where he was found, having arrived from "deepest, darkest Peru" according to Bond's famous description.

The bear was wearing a tag around his neck that read "Please look after this bear".

He has been enjoyed by generations of children, with more than 35 million books sold, the publisher said on Wednesday.

"Paddington", a film based on the character, was released in 2014 to critical and commercial success.

