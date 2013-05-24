FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK source says appears Pakistani plane not subject of terror attack
#World News
May 24, 2013 / 1:43 PM / 4 years ago

UK source says appears Pakistani plane not subject of terror attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A British security source said early indications suggested that a Pakistan International Airlines plane diverted from Manchester to Stansted Airport on Friday was not the subject of a terror attack.

The Defense Ministry said earlier on Friday that it had scrambled fighter jets to escort the plane to Stansted, to the north east of London.

A spokesman for Stansted Airport said the plane was being held in an isolated area and that the rest of the airport was operating as normal.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Brenda Goh, editing by Kate Holton

