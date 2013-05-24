UK source says appears Pakistani plane not subject of terror attack

LONDON (Reuters) - A British security source said early indications suggested that a Pakistan International Airlines plane diverted from Manchester to Stansted Airport on Friday was not the subject of a terror attack.
The Defense Ministry said earlier on Friday that it had scrambled fighter jets to escort the plane to Stansted, to the north east of London.
A spokesman for Stansted Airport said the plane was being held in an isolated area and that the rest of the airport was operating as normal.
