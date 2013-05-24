FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Threats made aboard diverted Pakistan plane: passenger
#World News
May 24, 2013 / 2:40 PM / 4 years ago

Threats made aboard diverted Pakistan plane: passenger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A passenger aboard a Pakistan International Airlines plane flying from Lahore to Manchester that was diverted under military jet escort to Stansted, northeast of London on Friday said someone had made threats against its crew.

“We landed safely and then he (the pilot) announced that they had had some kind of threat from someone and that’s why he landed the plane,” the passenger, identified only as Munsif, told BBC television.

He said he was sitting in the front of the plane but that the incident had happened at the back.

Writing by Maria Golovnina; editing by Stephen Addison

