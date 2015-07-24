FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Royal treatment: Buckingham Palace opens doors to state banquets
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
July 24, 2015 / 2:35 PM / 2 years ago

Royal treatment: Buckingham Palace opens doors to state banquets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Buckingham Palace and the forecourt is seen in central London April 6, 2014. Reuters/Neil Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - Ever wondered what it must be like to dine with royals, presidents and prime ministers?

Britain’s Buckingham Palace opens its doors again this summer, inviting the public to get a glimpse of the work that goes behind hosting a state banquet.

Following in the footsteps of statesmen from around the world, royal fans can enter the London palace through the grand entrance, where the Australian state coach used in the state visit processions is on display.

Up the staircase and into the opulent ballroom, visitors can see the dressed table for a state banquet, laid out with royal tableware and centerpieces.

“Visitors for the first time this year get to walk through the grand entrance,” Anna Reynolds, curator for the Royal Collection Trust, told Reuters.

“Just as popes and presidents, astronauts, footballers, invited guests of the queen and other members of the royal family have done over the queen’s reign.”

The exhibit, “A Royal Welcome”, also showcases recreations of the kitchen, cellar and dresser’s workroom. Gowns worn by Queen Elizabeth for such banquets are also on display as are gifts from visiting statesmen.

“We often get questions from the public about: Where are the cellars? Where is the wine kept? Where are the queen’s hats kept? What happens behind the scenes?,” Reynolds said.

“We felt there was a real public interest in showing what we are showing in this display this year.”

Buckingham Palace first opened its doors to the public in 1993 and the summer exhibition last year drew around 500,000 visitors.

The queen may have to move out of the 300-year old building under renovation plans being considered. A royal source said last month Buckingham palace needs around 150 million pounds ($232 million) worth of repairs, including fixing the roofs and replacing old wiring.

Reporting By Alex Fraser and Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Tom Heneghan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.