5 months ago
#World News
March 22, 2017 / 3:00 PM / 5 months ago

Bangs similar to gunfire heard outside Britain's parliament, two people treated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Loud bangs similar to gunfire were heard outside Britain's parliament on Wednesday and two people were seen being treated inside the gates by medical staff, according to a Reuters witness.

A parliamentary clerk told Reuters two people had been shot, but there was no official confirmation from the police. A Reuters photographer said he saw at least a dozen people injured on Westminster Bridge near the parliament building.

Reporting by William James, Elizabeth Piper, Kylie MacLellan

