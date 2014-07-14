Money Shop owner Dollar ordered to refund $1.2 million charges

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. payday lender Dollar Financial, which trades in Britain as The Money Shop, has agreed to refund 700,000 pounds ($1.2 million) in interest and default charges to customers who were loaned too much money.

The UK’s short-term loan industry has come under increasing scrutiny from politicians, regulators and even the Church of England for interest rates as high as 6,000 percent a year that cause hardship for many of customers.

Britain’s financial regulator said on Monday that Dollar would refund 6,247 customers who, due to a systems error, received loan amounts which exceeded Dollar’s own lending criteria.

“The FCA expects all credit providers to carry out proper checks to ensure that borrowers don’t take on more than they can afford to pay back,” said Clive Adamson, director of supervision at the Financial Conduct Authority.

Britain’s Office of Fair Trading raised concerns about Dollar’s lending decisions in February 2014 after a review of customer calls revealed some loans were being approved for amounts which Dollar’s lending criteria wouldn’t normally allow.

($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds)