UK's Osborne says may impose cap on charges for early access to pensions

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government is looking at capping penalty charges levied by pension firms on people seeking to access their retirement savings early, finance minister George Osborne said on Wednesday.

The government introduced changes to pension rules in April to allow pensioners to cash in their pension pots, but there have been media reports that over-55s have been restricted from taking out portions of their money.

“There are clearly concerns that some companies are not doing their part to make those freedoms available,” Osborne told parliament.

“We are investigating how to remove barriers and we are considering now a cap on charges and I am asking the Financial Conduct Authority to investigate. People who have worked hard and saved hard deserve a better deal.”

The Treasury said it would launch a consultation next month to look at tackling excessive early exit penalties, including a legal cap, as well as making the process for transferring pensions from one scheme to another quicker and smoother.

Osborne said that since the changes came into force, 60,000 people had accessed their pension savings, transferring more than 1 billion pounds out of their pension funds.