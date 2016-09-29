FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thumbs up sculpture unveiled as new artwork for London's 'fourth plinth'
September 29, 2016

Thumbs up sculpture unveiled as new artwork for London's 'fourth plinth'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Artist David Shrigley poses after the unveiling of his artwork "Really Good" on the fourth plinth at Trafalgar Square in central London, Britain September 29, 2016.Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - A giant hand with a thumbs up has been unveiled as the new artwork occupying the fourth plinth at London's Trafalgar Square.

Mayor Sadiq Khan presented artist David Shrigley's sculpture "Really Good" on Thursday, a seven-meter (23 ft) high hand with a long thumb cast in bronze, saying it represented "optimism, positivity, the best of us".

The plinth, built in 1841, was meant for a statue of King William IV but stood empty because of lack of funding. More recently, it has hosted various commissioned artworks.

Reporting By Marie-Louise Gumuchian Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
