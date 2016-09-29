Thumbs up sculpture unveiled as new artwork for London's 'fourth plinth'

Artist David Shrigley poses after the unveiling of his artwork "Really Good" on the fourth plinth at Trafalgar Square in central London, Britain September 29, 2016.

LONDON (Reuters) - A giant hand with a thumbs up has been unveiled as the new artwork occupying the fourth plinth at London's Trafalgar Square.

Mayor Sadiq Khan presented artist David Shrigley's sculpture "Really Good" on Thursday, a seven-meter (23 ft) high hand with a long thumb cast in bronze, saying it represented "optimism, positivity, the best of us".

The plinth, built in 1841, was meant for a statue of King William IV but stood empty because of lack of funding. More recently, it has hosted various commissioned artworks.