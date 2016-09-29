Galliano teams sport with eclectica for Maison Margiela in Paris
PARIS French fashion house Maison Margiela unveiled colorful and eclectic looks for women next summer in Paris on Wednesday, sending models down the catwalk in quirky, sporty outfits.
LONDON A giant hand with a thumbs up has been unveiled as the new artwork occupying the fourth plinth at London's Trafalgar Square.
Mayor Sadiq Khan presented artist David Shrigley's sculpture "Really Good" on Thursday, a seven-meter (23 ft) high hand with a long thumb cast in bronze, saying it represented "optimism, positivity, the best of us".
The plinth, built in 1841, was meant for a statue of King William IV but stood empty because of lack of funding. More recently, it has hosted various commissioned artworks.
(Reporting By Marie-Louise Gumuchian Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
PARIS French fashion house Maison Margiela unveiled colorful and eclectic looks for women next summer in Paris on Wednesday, sending models down the catwalk in quirky, sporty outfits.
VENICE, Calif. The Mosaic Tile House in Venice stands as a monument to two decades of artistic collaboration between Cheri Pann and husband Gonzalo Duran.
PARIS Paris Fashion Week displayed colorful and tropical-inspired creations from Paule Ka and layered printed and patterned looks by Dutch designer Liselore Frowijn as it opened on Tuesday.