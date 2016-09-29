A woman looks at the artwork 'Really Good' by David Shrigley on the fourth plinth at Trafalgar Square in central London, Britain September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON A giant hand with a thumbs up has been unveiled as the new artwork occupying the fourth plinth at London's Trafalgar Square.

Mayor Sadiq Khan presented artist David Shrigley's sculpture "Really Good" on Thursday, a seven-meter (23 ft) high hand with a long thumb cast in bronze, saying it represented "optimism, positivity, the best of us".

The plinth, built in 1841, was meant for a statue of King William IV but stood empty because of lack of funding. More recently, it has hosted various commissioned artworks.

(Reporting By Marie-Louise Gumuchian Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)