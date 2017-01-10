FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Teenage British girl arrested after death of child, 7
January 10, 2017 / 7:22 AM / 7 months ago

Teenage British girl arrested after death of child, 7

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A 15-year-old girl has been arrested following the death of a child in northern England, police said on Tuesday.

Officers said they were called to an address in the northern English city of York on Monday afternoon where they found a girl, 7, suffering from life-threatening injuries. The child was taken to hospital but later died.

North Yorkshire police said the teenage girl was arrested in connection with the incident and was being held for questioning.

"Officers remain at the scene while the investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding the death of the girl continues," police said in a statement.

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

