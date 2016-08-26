FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bomb disposal squad deployed in central England after arrests
#World News
August 26, 2016 / 5:40 PM / a year ago

Bomb disposal squad deployed in central England after arrests

An army bomb disposal team work at the scene of an anti terrorism operation in the Lee Bank area of Birmingham, Britain, August 26, 2016.Darren Staples

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - An army bomb disposal team was deployed to an area in Birmingham, central England, on Friday after police arrested five men on suspicion of preparing acts of terrorism.

The West Midlands police force said as a result of one of the arrests, an army bomb disposal team had been called in as a precautionary measure to the Lee Bank area of Birmingham.

The Fire Brigade said it had been assisting the police with the operation.

Police said two men, aged 32 and 37, were arrested in the Stoke area of Staffordshire while three others, aged 18, 24 and 28 were arrested in Birmingham, Britain's second-biggest city.

"Police are searching a number of properties in the Stoke and Birmingham areas as part of the investigation; these searches are ongoing," they said in a statement.

"The arrests were intelligence-led and part of an ongoing investigation."

Britain is on its second-highest alert level of "severe", meaning an attack is considered highly likely.

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
