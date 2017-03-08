FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Two dead in domestic stabbing incident in English city
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 8, 2017 / 1:17 PM / 5 months ago

Two dead in domestic stabbing incident in English city

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Two people have died following a domestic stabbing incident in the central English city of Wolverhampton on Wednesday, police said.

"Police were called to a block of flats in Leasowes Drive, in the Merry Hill area of the city, at around 9.45am where it is believed a man attacked two women before inflicting stab injuries on himself," West Midlands police said in a statement.

Police said they used stun grenades to storm the flat and detain the knifeman. A woman, believed to be in her 30s, died at the scene while the male suspect, also thought to be in his 30s, died shortly afterwards.

Another woman, in her 50s, was taken to hospital with critical stomach wounds.

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.