a year ago
British police officer stabbed after water fight turns violent
#World News
July 20, 2016 / 7:59 AM / a year ago

British police officer stabbed after water fight turns violent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A British police officer was stabbed after a water fight in London's Hyde Park turned violent late on Tuesday.

Several hundred people threw bottles at the police in Hyde Park, according to the BBC. One police officer was stabbed and the other was injured by a bottle.

"Both have been taken to hospital for treatment," police said in a statement. "Their injuries are described as not life threatening."

Police said two other people had suffered from stab wounds. One had injuries described as not life-threatening, while an update on the other was awaited.

Police officers remained at the scene until the crowds dispersed at around 0120 GMT (09:20 p.m. EDT) on Wednesday. No arrests have so far been made.

Reporting by Jemima Kelly; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
