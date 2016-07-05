FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2016 / 6:54 PM / a year ago

UK's Labour party reinstates lawmaker suspended for Israel comment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A lawmaker suspended by Britain's main opposition Labour party over online posts about Israel has been reinstated, a local party spokesman said on Tuesday.

Naz Shah, 42, was suspended two months ago after sharing a post on social media which supported the relocation of Israel to the United States.

The party spokesman gave no reasons for Shah's reinstatement. "We're simply confirming she has been reinstated," he said. Before being barred, Shah apologized in parliament for her remark.

Labour has faced criticism for alleged anti-Semitism in its ranks. Former London mayor Ken Livingstone was also suspended for saying Hitler had supported Zionism "before he went mad and ended up killing 6 million Jews".

Party leader Jeremy Corbyn gave evidence to lawmakers regarding an inquiry into anti-Semitism in the party on Monday in which he criticized Livingstone for his comments.

Reporting by Alistair Smout

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
