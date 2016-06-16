UK PM Cameron says "very concerned" about reports lawmaker attacked

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Thursday he was very concerned about reports an opposition Labour lawmaker had been attacked.
Media reports said Jo Cox, 41, was in a critical condition after an incident in her constituency in northern England on Thursday, in which she was shot and stabbed.
"Very concerned about reports Jo Cox has been injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jo and her family," Cameron said on Twitter.
Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison