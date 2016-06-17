UK PM Cameron to visit constituency of killed lawmaker

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron will on Friday visit the northern English constituency of an opposition Labour lawmaker who was killed in a street attack on Thursday, his spokeswoman said.

Cameron will join Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to pay his respects to Jo Cox, who died after being shot and stabbed on her way to a meeting with local residents.

A spokesman for Cameron’s Conservative Party said it would not contest the resulting election to select a new Member of Parliament for the seat of Batley and Spen, near Leeds.