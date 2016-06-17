FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK PM Cameron to visit constituency of killed lawmaker
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 17, 2016 / 12:09 PM / a year ago

UK PM Cameron to visit constituency of killed lawmaker

Jeremy Corbyn (R), Leader of the Labour Party and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron leave tributes near the scene of the murder of Labour Member of Parliament Jo Cox in Birstal near Leeds, Britain June 17, 2016 REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron will on Friday visit the northern English constituency of an opposition Labour lawmaker who was killed in a street attack on Thursday, his spokeswoman said.

Cameron will join Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to pay his respects to Jo Cox, who died after being shot and stabbed on her way to a meeting with local residents.

A spokesman for Cameron’s Conservative Party said it would not contest the resulting election to select a new Member of Parliament for the seat of Batley and Spen, near Leeds.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.