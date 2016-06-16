FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
UK PM Cameron says right to suspend EU campaign after lawmaker killed
June 16, 2016 / 5:13 PM / a year ago

UK PM Cameron says right to suspend EU campaign after lawmaker killed

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron speaks during a service of thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, June 10, 2016.Ben Stansall/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - It is right that campaigning in Britain's European Union referendum has been suspended following the death of a lawmaker who was attacked in her constituency on Thursday, Prime Minister David Cameron said.

"It is right that we are suspending campaigning activity in this referendum and everyone's thoughts will be with Jo's family and her constituents at this terrible time," Cameron said. His remarks were recorded in Gibraltar where he canceled a referendum rally he had been due to attend.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
