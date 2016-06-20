Man accused of murdering British lawmaker appears in court

LONDON (Reuters) - The man accused of murdering British lawmaker Jo Cox made a brief appearance via videolink at London's Old Bailey criminal court on Monday, speaking only to confirm his name.

Thomas Mair was remanded in custody and will appear at the Old Bailey again on Thursday.

At an initial hearing in a lower court on Saturday, Mair said his name was "death to traitors, freedom for Britain". At Monday's hearing, asked if he was Thomas Mair, he said "yes I am".

The murder of Cox, a 41-year-old mother of two young children, has shocked Britain, elicited condolences from leaders around the world and raised questions about the tone of campaigning before Britain's referendum on EU membership which takes place on Thursday.

Cox, an ardent supporter of EU membership, was shot and stabbed in the street in her electoral district in northern England last Thursday.