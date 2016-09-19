FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Suspected killer of UK lawmaker will not run medical defense
September 19, 2016 / 9:38 AM / a year ago

Suspected killer of UK lawmaker will not run medical defense

Police officers stand outside the home of Thomas Mair, named by local media as the man who was arrested after Labour MP Jo Cox was murdered in her constituency near Leeds, Britain June 17, 2016Craig Brough

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The man accused of murdering member of parliament Jo Cox in the run-up to Britain's June EU referendum vote will not present a defense case based on medical evidence, a London court heard on Monday.

Thomas Mair, 52, is accused of shooting and stabbing Cox, of the opposition Labour Party, as she arrived for a meeting with residents in the northern English town of Birstall, part of her electoral district.

A 77-year-old man who came to her aid was also stabbed.

At London's Old Bailey court, defense lawyer Nelson Cairns said Mair's case would not run a medical defense. That could involve arguments such as, for example, that he had diminished responsibility due to a medical condition.

The murder of Cox, a 41-year-old mother of two young children and former aid worker, occurred just a week before the referendum on whether Britain should remain in the EU.

The killing of the pro-EU lawmaker horrified Britain and led to the suspension of campaigning for several days.

At a court hearing shortly after his arrest, Mair said his name was "death to traitors, freedom for Britain".

He is charged with murder, causing grievous bodily harm and possession of a gun and a knife.

He is due to enter a plea on Oct. 4 and his trial, which is being handled under terrorism protocols, is scheduled to start on Nov. 14.

Reporting by Michael Holden, writing by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison

