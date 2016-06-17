FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama offers condolences to husband of slain British MP: White House
#World News
June 17, 2016 / 11:01 PM / a year ago

Obama offers condolences to husband of slain British MP: White House

Mourners leave candles in memory of murdered Labour Party MP Jo Cox, who was shot dead in Birstall, during a vigil at Parliament Square in London, Britain June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARLSBAD CAVERNS NATIONAL PARK, N.M. (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Friday spoke by phone with Brendan Cox, the husband of slain British Member of Parliament Jo Cox, the White House said.

Obama, who is touring some Western U.S. national parks with his family, offered his sincere condolences to Cox on behalf of the American people during a phone call from Air Force One, the White House said.

Jo Cox, a lawmaker for the opposition Labour Party and a vocal advocate of Britain’s European Union membership, died on Thursday after she was shot and stabbed repeatedly by a man who witnesses said shouted “Britain first.”

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech

