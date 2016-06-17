UK police say right wing extremism a priority line of inquiry into lawmaker killing

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said on Friday that right wing extremism was a priority line of inquiry in their investigation into the killing of lawmaker Jo Cox in her constituency in northern England on Thursday.
West Yorkshire Police Temporary Chief Constable Dee Collins also said the attack on Cox was believed to have been a targeted attack. A man arrested at the scene remains in police custody and is being questioned by detectives, she said.
Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Freya Berry