FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
British EU 'In' campaign halts for day after reports lawmaker attacked
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 16, 2016 / 2:14 PM / a year ago

British EU 'In' campaign halts for day after reports lawmaker attacked

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The campaign to keep Britain in the European Union said it was suspending all referendum campaigning for the day after reports a lawmaker was attacked in northern England.

Media reports said Jo Cox, 41, a Member of Parliament for the opposition Labour Party, had been shot and stabbed as she prepared to hold an advice surgery for constituents in Birstall near the city of Leeds on Thursday.

"We are suspending all campaigning for the day. Our thoughts are with Jo Cox and her family," Stronger In said on Twitter.

The official campaign to leave the bloc said its battle bus would also stop campaigning for the day.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.