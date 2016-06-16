British EU 'In' campaign halts for day after reports lawmaker attacked

LONDON (Reuters) - The campaign to keep Britain in the European Union said it was suspending all referendum campaigning for the day after reports a lawmaker was attacked in northern England.

Media reports said Jo Cox, 41, a Member of Parliament for the opposition Labour Party, had been shot and stabbed as she prepared to hold an advice surgery for constituents in Birstall near the city of Leeds on Thursday.

"We are suspending all campaigning for the day. Our thoughts are with Jo Cox and her family," Stronger In said on Twitter.

The official campaign to leave the bloc said its battle bus would also stop campaigning for the day.