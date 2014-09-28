FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British PM 'kicking himself' after saying Queen purred at Scotland vote
September 28, 2014 / 12:24 PM / 3 years ago

British PM 'kicking himself' after saying Queen purred at Scotland vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron leaves Downing Street for the House of Commons, in central London September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

BIRMINGHAM England (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron on Sunday apologized for revealing details of Queen Elizabeth’s relief that Scotland had voted to keep the United Kingdom intact, saying he was kicking himself very hard for the breach of protocol.

Cameron was last week caught on a live microphone telling former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg that the Queen had “purred down the line” to him when he spoke to her following the results of the Sept. 18 referendum, in which Scots voted to reject independence.

“It’s one of those moments where you look back and kick yourself very hard,” Cameron said on BBC television.

“It was not a conversation I should have had, even though it was a private conversation and I‘m extremely sorry and very embarrassed about it. I’ve made my apologies and I think I’ll probably be making some more.”

Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

